Japanese manufacturer Yamaha has announced the launch of the successor to its Award-winning YSP-2200 soundbar – the YSP-2500.

In keeping with other YSP-branded products, the 2500 sports Yamaha's proprietary Intellibeam technology that measures your room and adjusts the sound field to help create a "true 7.1 surround sound environment".

MORE: Yamaha introduces YAS-93 and YAS-103 soundbars

The company has also included its CinemaDSP technology in the YSP-2500. This, it is claimed, delivers a "truly immersive and realistic surround sound field experience".

The YSP-2500 comes with 10 different programmes to choose from, all of which are based on real places and real sound fields.

MORE: Yamaha YSP-2500 review

Yamaha's UK team has also fine-tuned the new soundbar in order to make it "sound more like a UK hi-fi product, without compromising on the surround sound realism". This reflects the differing tonal preferences associated with different markets.

The new soundbar caters for a wide range of connections, with three HDMI in and one out, and support for 4K/60p pass-through and legacy connections for older audio products.

Meanwhile, the YSP-2500 has also had an upgrade both to the sound, according to Yamaha, and in terms of features. It now comes with a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth built in, allowing users to stream music from a smart device.

A Yamaha HT Controller app is available for free on Android and iOS and will let you change inputs and select various DSP modes, as well as being able to auto-calibrate the YSP-2500 according to your room.

Due to arrive on UK shelves from late summer, the Yamaha YSP-2500 is expected to set you back around £800.

MORE: Best soundbars to buy in 2014

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+