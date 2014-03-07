Yamaha has unveiled the YAS-93 and YAS-103 soundbars, both follow-ups to the YAS-101.
Both soundbars follow the same design and audio technology as their predecessor, but the YAS-103 brings with it Bluetooth audio streaming and app control features.
Both soundbars offer virtual surround sound processing, optical, coaxial and RCA inputs as well as claiming "second-to-none sound quality."
Thanks to the added benefit of Bluetooth connectivity on the YAS-103, users can send music wirelessly from smartphones, tablets and computers. Users can also control the soundbar via Yamaha's Theatre Controller app; available for free on iOS and Android devices.
The new soundbars use Yamaha's Air Surround Xtreme surround technology and supports Dolby Digital and DTS to deliver virtual 7.1-channel surround sound.
Two full range drivers, two down-firing subwoofers and a bass reflex port create the soundfield.
Yamaha claims the structural design, coupled with Advanced Bass Extension Processing (in surround mode) "adds a level of bass response that belies the size and weight of this model".
Both the YAS-93 and YAS-103 are small enough to be placed in front of a TV, and includes a built-in IR repeater to pick up the signal of your remote control, should they block the IR receiver on your TV.
An optical cable is included with both soundbars to connect to a TV.
The Yamaha YAS-93 and YAS-103 soundbars will be available from April priced at £180 and £230 respectively.
