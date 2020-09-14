Xbox Series S won’t run high-end Series X games after all

Could the Xbox Series S be too good to be true? As it turns out, the bargain next-gen console won't run Xbox Series X enhanced versions of older games. Instead, the Series S will make do with gussied up Xbox One S versions of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.

“Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next generation console and play next-generation games at 1440P at 60fps,” a Microsoft spokesperson told games site VGC.

“To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR.”

In other words, the Series won't run older Xbox titles in 4K, something the Xbox Series X allows you to do.

It's all down to the difference in specs. While the £249 ($299) Series S console supports 4K upscaling, the £449 ($499) Series X is capable of running games at native 4K resolution. The Series X has more RAM, too.

The silver lining? According to analysts, all your old One S games will run noticeably smoother on your Series S thanks to the new console's faster internals (Microsoft claims it is "four times faster" than the One S). Plus, as this official video appears to prove, the Series S will load your older games in a split-second.

Ready to get back on board the Xbox Series S train? Microsoft has officially announced that the Series S and Series X will be launched on the 10th November. Sony is expect to rival the Series X with its own cut-price console, the all-digital version of the PS5. The big question is, will it be cheaper than the Series S?

