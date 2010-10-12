Got a new 3D TV? Want something to watch on it? Check out our regularly updated guide to 3D TV schedules and Blu-ray plus games releases - and if you find any three-dimensional treats we've missed, let us know in the comments below.

And - obvious but pertinent point - please remember all the following will require a 3D TV and glasses in order to view, plus either a subscription to the TV provider concerned or a 3D Blu-ray player/games system, as appropriate.



October 11th



Award-winning Halloween-set animation, Monster House, released on 3D Blu-ray



October 12th

Scotland take on World Cup winners Spain in the Euro 2012 qualifiers – the first 3D football international available to Sky viewers at home

October 15th

What Hi-fi? Sound and Vision Awards issue goes on sale - discover which 3D TVs, players, systems and receivers we've rated the best.

October 16th-17th

See a host of exclusive 3D demos - kit and content - at the Manchester Home Entertainment Show. More details here





October 17th

Premiership football’s Merseyside derby comes to 3D as Everton take on Liverpool on Sky

October 24th



Manchester City vs Arsenal on Sky 3D

November 5th

Remember, remember, the fifth of November...because that's when the 3D-capable Gran Turismo 5 comes to to the PS3.



November 6th

Rugby Union Autumn internationals kick off at Twickenham; live Sky 3D games every Saturday of the month, starting off with England tackling New Zealand.



November 7th

More 3D Premiership football on Sky: Liverpool vs Chelsea.



November 9th

A good six weeks before the day itself, A Christmas Carol – starring Jim Carrey – comes to 3D Blu-ray, plus to follow on Virgin Media 3D Movies on Demand and Sky 3D Box Office

Also out on November 9th is Call of Duty: Black Ops - playable in 2D or 3D mode. More in our news story here



November 10th

Manchester City vs Manchester United - 3D coverage of the derby match on Sky



November 13th



England vs Australia rugby union international on Sky 3D



Also on Sky, the world’s first live boxing title fight in 3D – David Haye vs Audley Harrison



November 20th

It's the turn of the North London derby to hit 3D; Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in a lunchtime kick-off



Plus England vs Samoa rugby international from Twickenham

November 27th

The final rugby union international of the month sees England take on world champions South Africa in 3D

Late November

Look out for exclusive 3D Blu-ray bundling deals from Panasonic (Avatar) and Sony (Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland; above).

December

Flying Monsters 3D – a special programme about the prehistoric world, narrated by Sir David Attenborough – to be shown on Sky 3D

31st December

New Year's Eve broadcast premiere for Alice in Wonderland - Sky Movies 3D



January 2011

Sky to exclusively screen all three Toy Story movies in 3D; the 3D Blu-ray of Toy Story 3 is also expected early next year.



2012

Star Wars in 3D - yes! Starting with The Phantom Menace - No!

