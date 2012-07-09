Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD, our weekly guide to the best high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens. A great sports weekend: Andy Murray may have been the first British player to reach the Wimbledon finals since 1938, but sadly no trophy-lifting for him, while Red Bull's Mark Webber won a surprisingly dry British Grand Prix. Next up: The Olympics.

Here's our list of highlights for this week:

Monday 9th July

21 Jump Street - Blu-ray

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star in this remake of the cop-disguised-as-high-school-student series that made Johnny Depp a heartthrob in the 1980s.

It's Tatum and Hill's mismatched buddy-cop chemistry that makes the film work and is full of Superbad-style laughs. There's even a suprise cameo from an original cast member...

Double Cross: The True Story of the D-Day Spies - BBC HD - 10.30pm

While the historical events of D-Day has been told through the eyes of soldiers, generals and tacticians, Ben Macintyre presents it through the eyes of the handful of spies who, through espionage, deceit and some dastardly clever thinking, also made D-Day successful.

The Royal Tenenbaums - Sky Movies HD Indie - 10pm

Wes Anderson's quirky black comedy sees dying patriarch Gene Hackman reuniting his estranged family of child prodigies, which include Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, the Wilson brothers, and also stars Bill Murray and Anjelica Houston.

Tuesday 10th July

England v Australia - Sky Sports HD1 - 1.30pm

Fifth one day international.

The Newsroom - Sky Atlantic HD - 10pm

A new offering from celebrated scribe Alan Sorkin, set in the behind-the-scenes world of American cable TV news, with Jeff Daniels as a beloved news anchor, who comes back from a forced holiday to find out his entire news crew has been replaced, and they don't quite like him. Full of Sorkin-esque lightning-fast barbs, it takes cues from real news stories.

A Monster in Paris - Sky 3D - 11pm

A French 3D animated film set in Paris 1910, about two friends who accidentally create a monster whose appearance starts to terrorise Parisian citizens and catches the attention of the Chief of Police - but is befriended by a cabaret singer who discovers that the monster has a lovely singing voice. With the voice talent of Vanessa Paradis.

Wednesday 11th July

Scream 4 - Sky Movies HD Showcase - 10.25pm

The Scream franchise is unqiue in having pretty decent sequels - the fourth instalment is set ten years after Scream 3, and has a whole set of new rules on how to deal with the new generation of horror movie tropes. While the first Scream film is still the best for its originality, Scream 4 retains that same mix of suspense and humour, and it's a great watch.

Thursday 12th July

School of Rock - Sky Movies HD Comedy - 8pm

Jack Black's slacker guitarist turns a classroom of young prep school students into a rock band to compete in the Battle of Bands to help out his own financial issues. All the child actors play the instruments in the film, which has one of the best rock references and soundtracks. Ever.

The Thick Of It - BBC HD - 10pm

The DoSAC offices are in quite a state as shadow minister Peter Mannion drops by for a pre-election visit with his entourage in tow. Meanwhile, Nicola has her own problems as her daughter's headmaster calls with some news that leads to one of the best Malcolm Tucker dressing down rants ever.

Friday 13th July

BBC Proms 2012 - BBC HD - 8.30pm

The 2012 season of the BBC Proms is also its 118th show, with a spectacular concert of all-English music from the Royal Albert Hall.

Gladiator - ITV2 HD - 9pm

Russell Crowe stars as Maximus, a Roman general turned gladiator, bent on revenge on the Emperor's jealous son who murdered his family. Also starring Joaquin Phoenix and Richard Harris, in this gripping Ridley Scott film with a beautiful Hans Zimmer soundtrack.

Download Festival - Sky Arts 1 HD - 9pm

Highlights of 2012's Download Festival, with performances from Metallica, Slash, Anthrax, Tencacious D and Lamb of God.

Batman Begins - ITV1 HD - 10.35pm

Christopher Nolan introduces a new generation of Batman films with this brilliant origin story of Gotham's Caped Crusader. Christian Bale is excellent as Batman, Michael Caine is sublime as Alfred, Morgan Freeman is super cool as Lucius Fox, and Cillian Murphy is wonderfully creepy as Scarecrow.

Saturday 14th July

The Hollow Crown - BBC HD - 8pm

Henry IV, Part 2. After the Battle of Shrewsbury that took place in last week's episode, Norhtumberland learns of the death of his son, while the frail King becomes even closer to death. Falstaff, on the other hand, is hoping for a position in high office once Prince Hal takes the throne. Starring Jeremy Irons, Tom Hiddleston, and Simon Russell Beale.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

House and Home, with Bill Bailey, Eddie Izzard, and Danny Baker joining regulars Alan Davies and Stephen Fry.

Sunday 15th July

Captain America: The First Avenger - Sky 3D - 7.30pm

Marvel superhero film, with bright young patriot Steve Rogers volunteering for a top secret government experiement that turns him into super-soldier Captain America.

Cowboys and Aliens - Sky Movies HD Premiere - 8pm

Exactly what it says on the tin: there are some cowboys, and then some aliens attack, and the cowboys try to stop the aliens attacking. In the middle of all this, there's Olivia Wilde (spoilers!) regenerating. Set in dusty Arizona in 1873, Jon Favreau's sci-fi western may not have done as favourably as Iron Man, but if you've ever wanted to see Indiana Jones and James Bond together, here's your chance.

'Til next week...