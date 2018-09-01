VQ introduces Alexa voice control to its vintage Hepburn speaker

Every new product seems to come with some form of voice control these days.

But you know what we haven’t had yet? A vintage-styled speaker with Amazon Alexa’s personal assistant.

VQ, British makers of retro-styled radios, is hoping to stand out from the saturated smart speaker market by implementing Alexa in its long-standing Hepburn design.

The speaker is fitted with dual wi-fi antennas, and you can ask Alexa questions about the weather, ask it to play music, control other smart devices in your home – just as you would an Amazon Echo speaker.

Aside from Alexa, the VQ Hepburn features Bluetooth, a 3.5mm auxiliary input, a USB port for charging smartphones and tablets, and can be portable thanks to an optional battery pack.

Inside, it has two “ultra wide” full-range 10W speakers that are further enhanced with DSP, and there are also EQ controls for bass and treble.

The VQ Hepburn Alexa will be available in black, grey and white finishes for £150. It will go on sale in December, with pre-orders starting in November.

