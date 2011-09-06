Trending

Vita Audio R1 MkII DAB/FM radio available in limited edition Ruark red

Special edition DAB/FM radio on sale for £180 in high gloss red at selected retailers

Vita Audio Ruark R1 MkII

Vita Audio is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and the 25th anniversary of Ruark, with the release of this limted edition R1 MkII DAB/FM radio in gloss red.

We voted the R1 MkII best desktop DAB radio £100-£200 in our 2010 Awards.

It has an easy-to-read, large format display, an input for connecting an iPod or other portable player, DAB/DAB+/FM tuners, 3.5in speaker, RotoDial control, stereo headphone output and clock and alarm functions.

The Ruark Red special edition will go on sale at £180 in John Lewis, Selfridges, Harrods, House of Fraser and The Conran Shop.

Earlier this year Vita released a yellow Limited Edition version exclusively through Selfridges.

