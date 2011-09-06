Vita Audio is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and the 25th anniversary of Ruark, with the release of this limted edition R1 MkII DAB/FM radio in gloss red.

We voted the R1 MkII best desktop DAB radio £100-£200 in our 2010 Awards.

It has an easy-to-read, large format display, an input for connecting an iPod or other portable player, DAB/DAB+/FM tuners, 3.5in speaker, RotoDial control, stereo headphone output and clock and alarm functions.

The Ruark Red special edition will go on sale at £180 in John Lewis, Selfridges, Harrods, House of Fraser and The Conran Shop.

Earlier this year Vita released a yellow Limited Edition version exclusively through Selfridges.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook