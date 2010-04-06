The Imerge XiVA Music Store, developed in conjunction with 7digital, has gone live in the UK and US. The online store offers more than 8.5 million tracks as DRM-free, 320kbps MP3 downloads.

It's integrated into Imerge's media server hardware, enabling users to purchase and download content directly to their home entertainment systems, without the need to access a web browser or computer.

The first Imerge media server to deliver access to the service is the recently launched MS1-HD – the company's flagship, Full HD audio/video server system.

Published 06.08.09

Media server manufacturer Imerge is partnering with digital media delivery company 7digital to create a customised download store users of its products wll be able to access directly from their home server systems.

Using 7digital's API (application programming interface) platform, which will be fully integrated into Imerge products, customers will be able to choose, buy and download music to their Imerge server without having to use a conventional browser/computer approach to downloads.

The DRM-free content will then be playable throughout the user's home system, and also transferable to portable players.

