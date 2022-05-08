Two special hi-fi nights in Melbourne

Two nights for hi-fi and music fans are planned for Melbourne on adjacent nights, each featuring a high-end cable brand.

CRYSTAL CABLE

The first will take place on Friday June 3rd at Sound Gallery on 224 McKinnon Rd, McKinnon, VIC. It will feature principals from the Netherlands' Crystal Cable, whose products are described by the company as "Pure, without colour, a time machine for music lovers worldwide that brings an artist's vision to life before your eyes."

SILTECH

The next night, Saturday June 4th, Class A Audio at 8/585 Blackburn Rd

Notting Hill, VIC will present an event focused around Siltech, a company which made its name in high-quality cables, notably using silver conductors, but which has also delivered some astounding amplifiers and loudspeakers.

Contact the venues for further information, and to RSVP.