Turntable deal: Save 20% on "hugely enjoyable" Rega Planar 1 Plus

Rega's Planar 1 Plus - the brand's only deck with a built-in phono stage - is currently 20 per cent off from Amazon US and World Wide Stereo, now available for just $475.

Last summer we awarded the Planar 1 Plus a five-star review for its hugely enjoyable sound and fuss-free set-up, calling it "the perfect marriage of convenience and sound quality". So it goes without saying that this discount is very welcome.

Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable $595 $475 at Amazon US The Planar 1 Plus offers the winning combination of convenience and superb sound. If you like your turntables simple in terms of design and usability, you can't go wrong here.View Deal

Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable $595 $475 at World Wide Stereo The Planar 1 Plus offers the winning combination of convenience and superb sound. If you like your turntables simple in terms of design and usability, you can't go wrong here.View Deal

It's essentially a Rega Planar 1 with the Rega Fono Mini A2D built in. As both are Award-winning products, the 1 Plus' success doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Those looking for a simple 'plug and play' experience will be pleased to know that apart from putting on the counterweight (clearly marked by Rega), there’s no need to adjust anything else on the turntable.

MORE:

Rega Planar 1 Plus review

The best Crutchfield audio and home theater deals