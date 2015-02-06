Don't forget to check out our dedicated Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all our Playlist reviews of music, movies, TV shows and games, the latest news and the occasional competition for some shiny prizes.

Game of Thrones: Series 5

Winter is still coming to the land of Westeros and Essos… we think. But the scenes in this trailer appear to take place in sunnier climes, so perhaps winter has been postponed?

With this season expected to progress ahead of George R.R. Martin's books, we can't wait for this fifth series to start.

Game of Thrones: Series 5 will hit Sky Atlantic on 13th April 2015

Fast and the Furious 7

Just when you thought this franchise couldn't get any more ridiculous… we clap our eyes on this trailer.

Fast and Furious 7 is in cinemas 3rd April 2015

Magic Mike XXL

You'll find him in this week's Jupiter Ascending but, later this year, he'll be strutting his stuff as he reprises the role of 'Magic Mike" in the sequel to 2012's smash hit.

Magic Mike XXL is out in UK cinemas on 1st July 2015

Daredevil

The Man with No Fear will be Marvel/Netflix's attempt at bringing superhero hijinks to the small screen. This trailer suggests a more brutal and low-fi take on the character, but will it work?

Daredevil will be available on Netflix 10th April, 2015