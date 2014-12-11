The Reference 101 series is even smaller than its Reference 301 and 501 siblings, with the new AI-101DA housed in a "precision-engineered" aluminium unit that measures 182 x 53 x 91 mm – the size of a book.

According to TEAC, the purpose of the AI-101DA is to let you stream high-res music up to 24-bit/192kHz via aptX Bluetooth or direct wired connections – it features two optical inputs, a USB input and a line audio input.

It houses two 26W Class D power amplifiers and a BurrBrown PCM1796 DAC, the latter of which can upscale lower quality audio signals. The product also comes with an auto power saving mode.

In addition to the AI-101DA itself, TEAC is providing high-resolution audio playback software that can be used with PC and Mac devices. The software will be made available via a free download from TEAC's website.

The AI-101DA can be placed horizontally or vertically and it'll be available in black or silver from January 2015. There will also be the option to purchase a AI-101DA with a pair of TEAC LS-101 speakers for £300.

