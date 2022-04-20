Sound+Image May-June 2022: new issue out now

Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$14.99p/m There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$14.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.

Sound+Image #345 is now on sale, featuring the best of the latest hi-fi and AV releases, in-depth reviews and features, including our complete Buying Guide, fully updated with all the latest Sound+Image Award winners.

Hi-Fi Reviews

TURNTABLES FOR VINYL

Collectors, music lovers, retro fiends — whatever brings you back to the black stuff, there’s a deck here to suit your needs.

- Pro-Ject Primary E

- Rega Planar 1

- Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BP

- Music Hall Classic

- Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500

- Clearaudio Concept

- Rega Planar 6

- Holbo MkII Airbearing Turntable

- Mark Levinson No. 5105

KLIPSCH + MCLAREN The Fives active speakers + T5 II earbuds

Klipsch is harnessing F1’s power of papaya for special editions of these award-winning active speakers and true wireless earbuds.

AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ Bluetooth and wireless headphones

AIAIAI’s headphones arrive as a box of parts and offer wireless transmission that promises ultralow latency and monitoring quality.

SONY WF-L900 LinkBuds

What the heck are LinkBuds? Sony puts on its innovation hat and comes up with a pair of earbuds for people who don’t like earbuds...

Audio-Visual Reviews

BenQ X3000i UHD projector

The next generation of DLP and a 4LED light engine help this neat near-cube deliver bright and clear gaming-optimised projection.

TCL TS8132 soundbar + subwoofer

This seems a straightforward soundbar and sub combo, but the TS8132 gains from upward-firing drivers and multiple streaming paths.

Hisense U5120G soundbar + subwoofer

A solid package from Hisense including side-firing and upfiring soundbar drivers to deliver 5.1.2-channel sound from Atmos sources.

Features & More

Mixed Messages

In our print magazine, the Editor continues his attempts at analogue inspiration, while in our digital edition he invites us all to get dancing.

News

- Bowers & Wilkins releases a new Panorama soundbar while also changing ownership again...

- Klipsch Reference hits new heights

- Grimm news from Europe

- Yamaha adds ‘care’ to true wireless

- M&K Sound V+ subs

- CD sees a sales rise: is this a revival? (hint: no)

- Epson’s new 4K LS12000 projector

- The stylish all-in-one Sonus faber Omnia

- Samsung’s 2022 TVs, but where’s QD-OLED?

- Sennheiser’s high-end IE 600 in-ears

- Artnovian home cinema treatments

- Inakustik air-gapped cables

Retailer Recommendations: $250k vinyl system

In this new series, we invite a top hi-fi shop to recommend a top hi-fi system. Sydney’s Audio Connection goes all out on the black stuff.

How to Choose a Turntable

To introduce our turntable group test this issue, here’s our guide to choosing the right deck to ensure you can get the best from vinyl.

CEDIA awards 2021 - BEST INTEGRATED HOMES

We’re delighted to bring you all the finalists and winners from our region in CEDIA’s awards for the Best Integrated Homes. Welcome to Smart City!

Music Reviews

New post-lockdown releases from Johnny Marr and John Mellencamp, plus a double dose of 70s’ Glam Rock nuggets, an inspiring reissue of Keith Richard’s second ‘Winos’ solo album, and — at last — a non-limited-edition remaster release of the Cat Stevens soundtrack to Harold and Maude, now further enhanced with added dialogue clips.

Classic Track: The Boys Are Back in Town

The amazing tale of how Irish rockers Thin Lizzy were about to be dumped by their record label, and were saved only by a US radio station picking up on a track that nearly didn’t even make it onto the album.

As always the mag is packed with news, views, music and movies.

