Sony has announced details of its new headphones line-up for spring 2014 – including 11 new MDR-ZX and MDR-EX models and the splash-proof MDR-AS700BT.

All of the manufacturer's latest headphones are due to launch in the UK this April, and comprise a selection of headband-style and in-ear earphone models, as well as a pair designed for physical activity.

First up is the MDR-ZX range, with four new designs of headband-style headphones.

The MDR-ZX750BN headphones (pictured above) come with a combination of sound isolation, a noise-cancelling function and the ability to stream your music from a mobile or desktop device using Bluetooth.

If you have an Xperia-branded smartphone, tablet or other NFC-enabled device, Sony says you'll be able to set up a wireless connection just by touching the headphones against the device.

Features include a 40mm driver unit and a rechargeable battery that will last for up to 13 hours of non-stop listening. And you'll be able to take phone calls with the help of a built-in microphone.

The slimmer and lighter MDR-ZX310AP (pictured above) and MDR-ZX310 headphones contain 30mm driver units and a 1.2m cord, with the AP version coming with an in-line remote and microphone.

Elsewhere, the fourth addition to the MDR-ZX range is the MDR-ZX610AP, which comes in four colours and boasts a 40mm driver unit. The headphones are also wired, with a 1.2m cord.

If you use the MDR-ZX610APs with your smartphone, however, the free Smart Key app expands the functions of the in-line remote control and microphone so you can personalise the functions.

The new MDR-EX650AP buds (pictured above) lead the new in-ear line-up from Sony this spring, with the design incorporating a 12mm EX driver that's been "re-engineered for an even more comfortable fit".

Solid brass is used in the housing and sound path of the MDR-EX650APs with the aim of cutting out any unwanted vibrations and resonance. There's also an in-line mic and remote control.

Other new additions to the MDR-EX series include the MDR-EX110, EX15 and EX450 models, which are all also available in AP versions that come with in-line mic and remote control.

In addition to the new MDR-ZX and MDR-EX products, the splash-proof MDR-AS700BTs (pictured above) are also launching in April with a 30mm driver unit and a neckband-style design aimed at sportier users.

Built-in NFC and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music from your smartphone or music player and the battery life provides up to nine hours of playback. They are expected to cost £99.

