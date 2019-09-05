Sony streaming Walkman NW-ZX507 goes live at IFA 2019

Sony is heading back to its core message with the launch of a Walkman, neckband headphones and Signature Series speakers at IFA 2019.

In its search to “fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology” the Japanese firm is continuing its love affair with personal audio with the Sony Walkman NW-ZX507.

It's a hi-res audio device capable of up to 384kHz/32bit playback and will stream music over wi-fi using an Android app with your favourite streaming service baked in. There's also 64GB of storage plus a microSD slot where you can playback from downloads too. It has a 3.6in HD screen, 20 hours of battery life and will come in at £750 from November 2019.

Sony's new NW-ZX500 and NW-A100 Walkmans also support MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) hi-res audio playback via streaming services such as Tidal.

To match their prowess, Sony has launched a set of neckband noise-cancelling headphones to add to its superb 1000X listening range. The Sony WI-1000XM2 have a soft and flexible design and feature Sony's newly-developed HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with 32-bit audio signal processing.

The neckband buds include an HD Hybrid Driver System with 9mm dynamic drivers and offer ten hours of battery life with a quick charge of ten mins for 80 mins of listening. They're available from January 2020 for £300.

Sony WI-1000XM2 neckband headphones have HD noise cancelling processor (Image credit: Sony)

For home listening, Sony has also boosted its Signature Series with the SA-Z1 near field-powered speaker system. It's designed for absolute audio immersion which Sony claims is so good that you'll feel like you can reach out and touch the music.

