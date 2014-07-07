Sony is expected to announce a new Xperia smartphone tomorrow, July 8th, after it teased an image on Twitter with the tagline, "See your selfies in a whole new light".

Hong Kong based website ePrice claims the new smartphone will be released globally, but didn't have any more to offer on the subject of specifications.

Given the tag line and the hashtags used "#GetTheFullPicture #Tomorrow", it's likely the new Xperia will be camera and 'selfie' focused. Rumours are pointing towards a front-facing flash to help improve lighting for your snaps.

Still, with only a day to wait, it won't be long until have all the news.

Sony released the new Xperia Z2 flagship earlier this year which received a full five star What Hi-Fi? verdict.

Rumours are already starting to circle the web regarding a new Xperia Z3, and with IFA just a couple of months away, it could be that the Berlin trade show is when we'll hear more from Sony Mobile.

by Max Langridge

