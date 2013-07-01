We've been wowing our eyes with the latest Sony 4K TV and now we have more news on the company's 4K Ultra HD Media Player and new Video Unlimited 4K content service.

Sony has revealed the FMP-X1 4K video player, which comes pre-loaded with 10 4K films, will go on sale in stores in the US by July 15th, and is scheduled to ship from Sony's online store by July 2nd.

The 4K player is exclusively compatible with the 65in Sony KD-65X9005A and 55in KD-55X9005A 4K TVs and comes with a $700 price tag. If you already own your Sony 4K TV, you can knock $200 off that price... There's no word on support for 84in Sony KD-84X9005 4K TV.

Furthermore, Sony confirmed the name of its 4K video download service: Video Unlimited 4K, which will sit neatly alongside the Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited streaming services.

Sony Video Unlimited 4K promises to be the "world's first and only network video service that gives you access to a regularly updated library of full-length 4K feature films and TV shows".

The FMP-X1 4K box will have 2TB of storage for 4K films, though Sony says this can be boosted by an external hard drive.

Engadget reports that 4K film downloads will cost $7.99 for a 24-hour rental or a hefty $30 to buy.

The 4K Ultra HD Media Server requires a wired Ethernet connection, which makes sense for big downloads anyway, and also sports an HDMI output, SD card slot and two USB inputs.

Sadly, Sony has said it has "no plans" for a UK release for the Sony 4K Ultra HD Media Player, so we're having to make do with Mastered in 4K Blu-ray titles for now.

by Joe Cox

