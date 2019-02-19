Sony reveals pricing for XG95 Dolby Vision and Netflix Calibrated 4K TVs

Sony launched its X95 range of premium 4K LCD TVs at CES back in January, and now we finally have pricing.

The 55in KD-55XG9505 costs £1899, the 65in KD-65XG9505 is £2499 and the KD-75XG9505 will set you back £3999. Unfortunately, the price list still has a gap next to the 85in KD-85XG9505, which we'll fill in just as soon as Sony release it.

In the US, the range is known as X950G and pricing is as follows:

XBR-55X950G $1400

XBR-65X950G $2200

XBR-75X950G $3500

XBR-85X950G $tbc

The X95/X950G TVs are powered by the Sony's X1 Ultimate picture processor, which debuted in 2018's Master Series LCD and OLED TVs

The range features direct LED backlighting and uses Sony's X-tended Dynamic Range Pro local dimming technology.

All the models in the range use the Android TV platform and are compatible with Apple AirPlay 2. They'll also come with Netflix Calibrated Mode and Dolby Vision support out of the box, while Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced support are set to follow via a future firmware update.

Sony is one of the first brands to reveal its pricing for 2019, so it's hard to see how X95 stacks up against rival ranges from the likes of LG, Panasonic, Philips and Samsung, but all should become clearer in the coming weeks.

