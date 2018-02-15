While Sony’s spotlight shone brightest on its new AF8 4K OLED series at CES this year, it didn't leave its four 2018 4K HDR LCD TV ranges – ZD9, XF90, XF85, XF80 - in the dark.

Today, this impressive list expands southwards to include the XF75 4K HDR range.

MORE: Sony 2018 TVs: 4K, LCD, OLED - everything you need to know

The XF75 supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma HDR formats, but forgoes the Dolby Vision HDR compatibility that’s intended to be part and parcel of its 2018 OLED, ZD9 and XF90 models.

Other similarities with Sony’s other 4K HDR ranges include 4K X-Reality Pro 4K upscaling technology, voice control and Android TV OS.

So far only a 55in version of the XF75 has been confirmed. We’ve asked Sony for further details regarding screen sizes and availability, so we’ll update this story as soon as possible.

While 4K will once again dominate all major TV brands’ line-ups this year, Full HD models are still on the menu. And Sony has today also announced its first (and perhaps only) 2018 Full HD TV ranges – the WF66 (available in 43 and 50 inches) and RF45 (only in 43 inches).

Both ranges feature HDR10 support and Sony’s X-Reality Pro picture engine, with the WF66 also boasting smart features.

