Sony adds a compact Bluetooth speaker to its 2021 X-Series line-up

Last month Sony announced three of its new X-Series portable speakers ideal for large outdoor gatherings and impromptu karaoke. But for smaller-scale affairs or alfresco working from home, the company has released the SRS-XB13, a refreshed model of its previous ‘drink can’ style compact Bluetooth speaker.

Measuring less than 10 cm tall with a diameter of 7.6 cm, the SRS-XB13 may be smaller than a tin of tomatoes, but it still boasts a Sound Diffusion Processor with DSP technology that Sony says ‘expands sound in any space’. Low frequencies get an additional boost courtesy of Sony’s Extra Bass feature, which uses a passive radiator together with the full-range driver to enhance the low end. And, if a bigger sound is required, two speakers can be paired together for wireless stereo sound.

The SRS-XB13 is equipped with Bluetooth 4.6 and Google's Fast Pair technology for easy connecting to compatible Android devices, while the built-in mic means it can be used for hands-free calls. There's also a USB Type-C port for wired connectivity and charging.

An IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and a claimed 16-hour battery life make the SRS-XB13 suitable for travel, as does the hanging strap that angles the speaker to project the sound downwards.

While it doesn’t have the flashing lights of its big siblings, the SRS-XB13 does come in six colours and is available now for £55/$59.99/AU$89.

MORE

Our pick of the best wireless speakers 2021

Best waterproof speakers 2021: budget, portable, smart

Upgrade your home office audio with the best desktop computer speakers

