Sony has announced a new 4K Media Player, which will bring HEVC (H.265) support, and therefore support for Netflix 4K streaming, to older, previously incompatible, Sony 4K TVs.

The FMP-X5 streaming box is compatible with the Sony Bravia KDL-84X9005, KD-65X9005A and KD-55X9005A, the three Ultra HD TVs released by Sony in 2012 and 2013. Connection comes via HDMI.

The Sony FMP-X5 will go on sale in August for £350 in the UK (€399 in Europe), and will be available to buy directly from Sony online.

It will only work with Sony 4K TVs, so won't act as a generic 4K streaming box for any other 4K TV on the market.

All the new Sony 2014 4K TVs support the HEVC codec, meaning the KD-X9500B, X9000B and X8500B don't require a separate box.

The FMP-X5 box sits alongside the recently launched Sony FMP-X10 player, though the X10 hasn't been confirmed for the UK.

The Sony FMP-X1 box was the first Sony 4K streaming box to be revealed, and it has subsequently gone on sale in the US but not in the UK.

by Joe Cox

