Sonos says there actually isn’t an issue with the latest firmware

Sonos has said that after investigating claims from its users experiencing audio dropouts since updating to the latest version of the company's firmware, it does not believe there is a widespread software issue after all.

A representative for Sonos posted on the Sonos forum saying: "While we have been investigating [the] issue, we have not seen an increase in surround audio errors and do not see anything that suggests that you all will experience the same issue following the recent update.

"If you do experience issues while listening to your Sonos system, we always encourage you to contact us and we will do our utmost to support you."

The latest firmware for the Sonos operating system, version 14.6, was released on April 19th and included bug fixes as well as adjustable volume control for the Beam Gen 2's virtual height channels. Since then a number of users have taken to the company's forum and Reddit claiming that after updating they have experienced erratic audio from satellite speakers within a Sonos Beam Gen 2 or Sonos Arc set-up.

The issue most users describe appears to occur when they try to change input sources or swap to a different audio codec, resulting in a loss of audio in their surround or sub speakers. It has been suggested that power cycling the afflicted speakers rectifies the issue, but only temporarily, while some of those affected say that after regaining signal, their surrounds or sub are out of phase with the main soundbar.

A Sonos rep had previously indicated that there might be a bug saying: "Just to let you all know, we have now identified an issue whereby some Sonos Home Theatre satellites will experience audio interruptions after the latest 14.6 update.

"We are investigating the situation and hope to resolve it soon. At present, we have no further information to share."

Any users experiencing problems with their Sonos product are encouraged to contact the company directly and submit a diagnostics report to help them with their investigations. This can be done by heading to the settings tab of the S2 app.

