Soledge, the audio manufacturer founded by Raphael Bini in 2010, has announced the launch of the new Alto network music player and integrated digital-to-analogue converter (DAC).

Alto has been made from Corian – a solid surface material created by DuPont – and comes with a range of connectivity options for audio playback, including wi-fi, ethernet and PLC.

The device also comes with digital inputs to connect with audio, video and gaming equipment, as well as analogue outputs to hook up the Alto to a pre-amplifier or a power amplifier.

Alto has been designed to work with "all digital audio sources to enhance sound quality", hosting a variety of audio formats – including WAV, AIFF, FLAC, Apple Lossless, AAC and MP3.

Cirrus Logic has supplied the CS4398 DAC and CS8421 switchable sample rate converter found inside the Alto, plus Burr Brown operational amplifiers and polypropylene film capacitors.

You'll be able to use Alto to browse your music library, whether it's stored on a desktop or mobile device. And you'll also be able to access online audio sources through the player.

In addition to the Alto, Soledge's high-end Canto hi-fi range includes the Maestro music server and the Ténor receiver/amplifier. All products are made entirely in southern France.

Soledge says it is currently looking to secure a UK distributor for the Alto and hopes to announce a set price soon.

by Pete Hayman

