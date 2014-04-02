Simple Audio has revealed the latest version of its multi-room hi-fi system in the form of the new Roomplayer+, which can handle 24-bit/192kHz, high-resolution audio formats just like its predecessor.

Two models of Roomplayer+ will be available: the Roomplayer+ with amp, which features a Class D amp that outputs 50W per channel and can be connected to a pair of loudspeakers.

The other version, the Roomplayer+ (no amp), offers "high-performance signal handling and a high-resolution DAC" and can be connected to a hi-fi system.

Simple Audio's first multi-user, multi-library Roomplayer was launched in 2012 and we found it a good alternative in the affordable multi-room hi-fi system market.

With the manufacturer's new Roomplayer+, you can access digital music libraries, folders and single tracks stored on devices such as computers, NAS drives and smartphones.

Powerline technology supports both high-res streaming and multi-room connectivity, which lets you play different music in different rooms or synchronise music in rooms around the home.

The Roomplayer+ apps will show you all the available music in your home – including the album artwork – and offers options for browsing and searching.

New music that isn't stored in your collection can also be accessed through integrated services such as Deezer and WiMP, as well as more than 50,000 radio stations via TuneIn.

Senior designers and engineers originally from Linn Products have worked on the unit, with a focus on "audiophile sound performance" and streaming music throughout the home.

Simple Audio design director Martin Dalgleish said: "The Roomplayer+ features a faster processor, more memory and a new operating system. It’s not only faster, it’s smarter than its predecessor too.

"Streaming music in sync to multiple rooms around the home, up to 24/192kHz, over wired or Powerline networking is seamless."

A Roomplayer+ without the amp will cost £599, while the with amp model costs £699. Both are available in the UK and Europe from selected specialists. Details can be found here.

If you purchased the standard Roomplayer (either with or without amp) before 2nd April, 2014, you can upgrade to the latest model for just £100.

by Pete Hayman

