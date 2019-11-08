Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones ahead of Black Friday 2019

It's not even Black Friday, but we've spotted one of the best headphone deals you're likely to see this year. The excellent, not to mention Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3s can be yours with a $70 saving in the build-up to the big day.

Both the black and silver versions of these over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones can now be yours with a 21% saving, making them $278 instead of $349.99. This is one saving that shouldn't be sniffed at.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (Silver) $349.99 $278

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive $70 on both the black and silver versions over at Amazon.View Deal

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

These Sony headphones sport 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls.

And their sound quality really hits the spot - the Sony's serve up plenty of detail and subtlety and they're a fun, entertaining listen too.

Be in no doubt, the Sony WH-1000XM3s are brilliant all-rounders – the perfect travel companion and office upgrade.

