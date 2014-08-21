But despite its slimmed down build, the Level Box mini still incorporates a 55mm stereo speaker and passive radiator, which the Korean manufacturer says will deliver "powerful, crisp and balanced" sound.

And this new speaker is compatible with the Samsung Level App, which will provide volume control, Text-to-Speech, S Voice and SoundAlive on your Android-powered device – like the Samsung Galaxy S5, perhaps?

The Level Box mini uses the aptX codec in order to deliver "uninterrupted, robust streaming" over a Bluetooth connection, while you can pair your near field communications (NFC) enabled device with the speaker too.

It comes with built-in buttons for volume and playback control if you don't want to use the Level App, while its other features include a 1600mAh battery for 25 hours of playback. There's also a choice of four colours.

