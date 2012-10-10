Samsung will become the first TV manufacturer to bring Spotify to its Smart TVs with the launch of the Spotify Smart TV app today.

The Spotify app will bring Spotify to selected Samsung Smart TVs initially before rolling out across the range on on Samsung Blu-ray players and cinema systems.

You will need to be a premium Spotify subscriber, paying £10/month for the service, in order to use the service on Samsung products.

The new app launches today on the Samsung 7 and 8 series Smart TVs and will roll out across the rest of the internet-connected TVs later this month as well as Blu-ray players and cinema systems.

A new interface has been designed especially for TV screens and you will be able to sync playlists across all your devices.

Spotify offers on-demand access to more than 18 million songs. Both free and £5/month Spotify options are available but you will need to be a premium subscriber to use the app on Samsung Smart TVs, as is the case on other Spotify-enabled AV products.

“We are thrilled to debut the new Spotify app on Samsung Smart TVs, which will make listening to favourite tracks even easier for our customers who will no longer have to worry about connecting cables from their laptop or tablet to their Hi-Fi equipment.” said Dan Saunders, Director of Content Services, Samsung Electronics, Europe.

While Spotify hinted that this may be the first step to making Spotify more accessible on TVs and other AV kit.

“It’s our dream to make all the world’s music available instantly to everyone, everywhere, and bringing our service to Samsung Smart TVs is taking us another step closer to turning this dream into reality,” said Pascal de Mul, Global Head of Hardware partnerships, Spotify.

“The television is at the heart of most people’s home entertainment experience, so it is a natural fit to make our music service available on internet-connected Smart TVs.”

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook.