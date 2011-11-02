New from Rotel is the £1695 RSP-1572 7.1-channel surround processor/preamp. It's described as "a sophisticated AV control centre", complete with 3D video capability, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Parametric EQ.

Rotel claims the RSP-1572 delivers "audiophile sound quality" in both multtichannel and stereo modes, making it ideal for use in music and movie systems.

It provides surround decoding and processing for Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio high-definition sound, and is equipped with dual 32-bit DSPs and 24-bit/192k audio DACs.

There's also HDMI 1.4 with 3D capability, six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs (one with Audio Return Channel) and a front USB input for connecting iOS devices. The USB connection provides a direct digital connection to ensure the best sound quality from your iPhone/iPod/iPad.

A wireless Bluetooth dongle comes as standard, so you can stream content from your portable device directly to the procesor.

Video signals are handled by the latest generation Faroudja Torina FLI30336 Cortez platform, said to reduce video noise, and there's Faroudja RealColor colour management too, as well as an integrated 3D video decoder.

The RSP-1572 provides three additional zone outputs for composite video and analogue audio. It's available now from Rotel dealers for £1695.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook