Racing driver Bruno Senna may be a bit too busy to enjoy his system this weekend: he's apparently driving in the Belgian Grand Prix, replacing Nick Heidfeld in the Renault F1 team.

But he's recently been installing a pair of new PMC AML2 active monitors in his home studio, having visited the PMC factory in Luton to collect them while he was in the UK for the British Grand Prix.

As well as being a racing driver and the nephew of late triple world champion Ayrton Senna, Bruno is also involved in remixes and production work on trance and house recordings, working at his own studio in Monaco.

And he's a long-term PMC user, currently having a pair of TB2S-A MkII speakers.

But apparently he decided he wanted something with even more detail and bass extension, so he visited PMC and had a personal audition of the AML2s with company owner and chief designer, Peter Thomas.

He went back recently to pick up his speakers, with which it seems he's delighted: 'How do you get a big monitor sound like that from such small speakers?' he says, adding 'These are the best nearfield monitors I've heard.'

