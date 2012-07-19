Pure has announced the second-generation Sensia radio and music system. The Sensia 200D Connect has new controls, promises a better interface, better sound and new features.

One of the most interesting features comes in the form of the new Pure Stream app, which allows you to stream music wirelessly from your Android smartphone or iPhone direct to the Sensia 200D Connect.

The Sensia 200D Connect has the same 5.7in colour touchscreen and curved design as its predecessor, and is available in black and white at launch, with more colours to follow.

Inside are internet, DAB and FM radio tuners, plus 30 watts of digital sound via class-D amplifiers and the company's own speakers.

You can record to a USB stick, either at the touch of a button or by setting the timer record. The wifi integration allows you to connect to the likes of Facebook and Twitter to read or post updates on the screen.

There's an audio input for smarpthones or MP3 players, plus alarms, sleep timers and a headphone socket.

New on top of the unit are hard volume controls, Pure deciding to ditch the sliding touch volume control. There's a new remote control, too.

Mains-powered, as with other Pure products the 200D Connect is compatible with the Pure F1 ChargePAK battery pack, too.

The Pure Sensia 200D Connect is available now for £250.

