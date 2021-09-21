PS5 giveaway: here’s your chance to win a PlayStation 5 bundle on eBay Australia

It's been real tough trying to secure a next-gen console in Australia, with PlayStation 5 stock arriving infrequently and often lasting mere minutes before being sold out once again.

However, if you're one of the 48 winners of eBay Australia's upcoming giveaway, you'll not only score the elusive PS5 console, you'll also nab four games, a second DualSense controller, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and a number of other accessories.

The collective retail value of everything included is AU$1602.55, with the console itself contributing less than half of this generous total. Below is a list of the products and games included in the prize pack, along with their Australian retail price:

PlayStation 5 console – AU$749.95

– AU$749.95 DualSense Wireless Controller – AU$109.95

– AU$109.95 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – AU$149.95

– AU$149.95 DualSense Charging Station – AU$49.95

– AU$49.95 HD Camera – AU$99.95

– AU$99.95 Media Remote – AU$49.95

– AU$49.95 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – AU$94.95

– AU$94.95 FIFA 22 – AU$99.95

– AU$99.95 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – AU$109.95

– AU$109.95 Far Cry 6 – AU$88

How and when to enter

Now you know what the stakes are, here's how you can actually enter for your chance to win. Firstly, the competition is open from 10am (AEST) on Thursday September 23 and it's important not to sign up before then!

To enter, simply sign up for a free eBay Plus trial and then SMS your registered email address to this number (+61 480 000 020) before the competition closes 11:59pm AEST, September 30. You'll need to be a new Plus member that has signed up during the competition window.

You can double your chances of winning by purchasing a Plus item during the competition period (just look for the eBay Plus logo on an item's page to see if it qualifies). Again, that means you'll need to sign up for a Plus membership and purchase the item between 10am on September 23 and 11:59pm September 30 AEST.

While the free trial lasts for a full 30 days, if you choose to continue you'll pay AU$4.99 per month after that – so be sure to set a reminder if you'd prefer to cancel, or you can keep the subscription rolling to enjoy exclusive discounts and free metro express delivery on millions of items.