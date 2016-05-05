Pro-Ject’s 2 Xperience Primary turntable has a decoupled motor, a plinth made from a single piece of clear acrylic and an MDF platter.

The deck was on show at High End alongside a selection of Pro-Ject turntables in a range of different colours, giving visitors an idea of the various potential finishes available.

The 2Xperience Primary comes fitted with the Pro-Ject 9 tonearm and an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge.

The deck costs €899 - there's no word on a UK price or release date as yet.

