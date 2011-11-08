We’ve tested a number of variations of Pro-Ject’s 2-Xperience over the years and they’ve invariably been good. The Basic+ is arguably the best-value version yet.



The main plinth swaps the transparent acrylic of older offerings for a black-gloss covered MDF.



Other differences are the use of a unipivot tone arm (the arm balances on a single point as opposed to moving on rotating horizontal and vertical bearings) and a moving-coil cartridge in the form of Pro-Ject’s, Ortofon-based Pick-it MC-1H.



Sonically, Pro-Ject’s engineering pays off, with the Basic+ delivering an impressively clear view of the music. Play Holst’s Jupiter and you’re met with oodles of detail, all organised in a precise manner.



Cleaner, more precise sound

The leading edges of notes are defined crisply and the stereo imaging is pleasingly expansive. Things are fine tonally, and there’s a good degree of substance to the presentation.



Move onto the likes of Nirvana’s Nevermind and this turntable continues to please with a fine sense of attack and the ability to say in control when things get busy. Importantly, it does a good job of conveying the passion in the music.



Against the class king, the Rega’s RP3, this Pro-Ject delivers a cleaner, more precise sound, but lacks its rival’s rhythmic drive and emotional engagement.



That it’s a tough choice is proof enough of the talent of this new turntable. There’s no doubt the Pro-Ject 2-Xperience Basic+ is a fine buy.

