Pro-Ject expands budget E-Line phono range with digital-friendly models

The Phono Box E BT and Optical Box E Phono aim easily and affordably to bridge the gap between turntables and digital systems.

With the ongoing vinyl revival, we’ve seen ‘best of both’ solutions for combining analogue and digital sources: USB turntables that can both spin albums and record them digitally to a laptop or computer, and, at the other end of the modesty scale, the likes of Wrensilva's Sonos vinyl systems.

Pro-Ject seems to know the importance of such coexistence. It has recently launched new 'FlexiRange' Bluetooth-friendly decks featuring digital connections, and has today introduced two new phono stages with additional features for integrating a turntable into a digital system.

The Phono Box E BT can stream any input music signal – including that from any record player with a moving-magnet cartridge – to Bluetooth speakers or headphones at a range of up to 10m from the box.

The Optical Box E Phono, meanwhile, has an optical output for playing your vinyl or connected sources through, say, a soundbar or soundbase.

Both phono stages use the same phono pre-amplification circuitry. They have RCA inputs and a 3.5mm output, and can send a signal through the analogue and digital outputs simultaneously.

The Phono Box E BT and Phono Box E have the same black or white housing, which has been shielded with a metal interior for, Pro-Ject claims, protection against vibrations and radio-frequency interferences.

The Phono Box E BT and Optical Box E Phono cost £90 each and will be available in late November.

