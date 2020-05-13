PlayStation Studios gaming brand will launch alongside PS5

Sony has unveiled a new brand name and logo for its exclusive, first-party PlayStation games.

PlayStation Studios will launch alongside PS5 in the fall, with the logo (above) appearing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games that have been created and developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment's Worldwide Studios.

Alongside the new logo, Sony has revealed a new opening video animation (below) that will feature on most of its future releases. The video shows upcoming titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, The Last of US and Ratchet & Clank.

"We are really excited about this," says senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment Eric Lempel. "Over the last few years -- and even the last decade -- the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever. We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they're getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they've come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios."

The arrival of the PlayStation Studios brand will coincide with the launch of the PS5 console, which, despite some recent confusion, remains scheduled for a Holiday 2020 release.

