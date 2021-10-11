Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaked in full on Carphone Warehouse website

The Google Pixel 6 isn't due to launch until the 19th October, but a major leak has laid the upcoming flagship phones bare.

Official landing pages for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets appeared on UK retailer Carphone Warehouse's website over the weekend (you can find the cached pages on Internet Archive), before being removed. Of course, by then the cat was out of the bag.

Just as expected, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is in line for a new 50MP primary camera said to capture 150 per cent more light, which should make for a much-improved night mode. The Pixel 6 also features Magic Eraser, Google's long-awaited Photoshop-style software that removes "strangers and unwanted objects" from photos with a tap.

(Image credit: Carphone Warehouse)

Google claims that Pixel 6 will be "up to 80 per cent faster" compared to the Pixel 5 thanks to the new Tensor chip, which promises to save power so your battery lasts longer and works with the Titan M2 security chip to keep your new Pixel protected.

The chip is also said to enable offline translation in 55 languages, so you can converse in Japanese, listen to a French podcast or read a road sign in Spain without decimating your data. Clever.

As for the displays, the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped for a 6.71-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with curved edges and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

One thing the Carphone Warehouse leak didn't reveal was the pricing. But as we reported last week, the Google Pixel 6 price has leaked, and it's surprisingly low. The Pixel 6 could launch for as little as €649 (around $758 / £560 / AU$1,045), while the faster Pixel 6 Pro could go for €899 (around $1,047 / £776 / AU$1,448).

The official Pixel 6 launch event kicks off at 10am PT (6pm BST, 4am AEDT) on Tuesday 19th October, so we'll bring you the full lowdown on Google's new flagship phones then.

