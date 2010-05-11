All three models deliver Full HD 1080p video playback, as well as allowing users to view videos, photos and music from a variety of sources including USB, Apple iPod/iPhone, Bluetooth and DLNA-connected devices.
Kicking off the range at "under £500" is the entry-level BCS-303 with four small satellite speakers, a slim centre speaker and subwoofer, delivering 180W across five channels.
If five speakers is too many and you prefer a 2.1 system, the BCS-FS505 (pictured) has two front speakers that can be positioned vertically or horizontally and a slim subwoofer. Power is 2 x 180W. Again, the price is likely to be "under £500".
For those who can accommodate a full-size rig, the BCS-707 system uses four full-size floorstanding speakers plus a centre and subwoofer. Power output is 5 x 180W, and the system is likely to sell for "under £600".
Key technical features common across all three models include:
• BD-Live Profile 2.0
• 1080p/24fps resolution
• 12-bit Deep Colour support
• Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
• Wireless music playback via Bluetooth
• DLNA home network connectivity
• Made for iPod/Works with iPhone certification (iPod dock included)
• Support for DivX, DivX HD and MKV vieo files
• Support for WMA. MP3 and AAC audio files
• FM radio with RDS
For those who don't need Blu-ray and are happy to stick with DVD, there are three new Pioneer DVD home cinema in a box systems: DCS-202 (£250/5.1 with compact speakers); DCS-404 (£tbc/5.1 floorstanding speakers); and DCS-FS33 (£299/2.1 virtual surround).