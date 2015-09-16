Pioneer has a great track record when it comes to premium AV receivers, with recent models such as the SC-LX58 and SC-LX88 both receiving five-star reviews. The company will be hoping to carry on this success with the new SC-LX59 (£1400) and SC-LX89 (£2200).

The SC-LX59 is a 9.2 channel amp with 190W per channel, while its bigger brother features the same number of channels but boasts 220W per channel.

Both amps come equipped with Dolby Atmos support and Pioneer has promised DTS:X compatibility via a future firmware update. Pioneer claims the new models are HDR capable and will be able to take advantage of HDR content from compatible sources.

Pioneer has fitted the new arrivals with hand-picked components optimised for audio quality. They're also awash with features including wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus 4K upscaling (at 24 and 60fps) and pass-through.

A high-grade 32-bit/192kHz ESS Sabre Ultra DAC does all the number crunching for audio - the amps are hi-res compatible and allow for the streaming of WAV, FLAC and DSD files, among others.

Pioneer has also created a new 'Navi' App for Android and iOS devices to help guide you through the whole set-up process.

The SC-LX89 also gets an improved user interface and input labelling. Like a number of high-end Pioneer amps in recent years, the LX89 has been tuned by Air Studios. The flagship model gets a new power supply which Pioneer claims will provide more drive and control.

Both the SC-LX59 and SC-LX89 are due out in October.

On the Blu-ray front, Pioneer's new deck, the BDP-180, is due to go on sale this month for £180. It features 4K upscaling and 3D support plus playback of hi-res audio files.

Pioneer has also launched a new 160W soundbase, the SBX-B70D, which uses twin subwoofers and four speakers arranged in an arc pattern behind the front grille. Features include DAB/DAB+, wi-fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Spotify Connect, DLNA functionality and hi-res audio playback. The B70D costs £370 and is on sale now.

