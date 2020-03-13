Pantheone Audio releases its first loudspeaker, the Pantheone I

Australia’s newest design firm, Pantheone Audio, has released its first product, a wireless powered loudspeaker system with Amazon Alexa functionality called the Pantheone I.

"The Pantheone team have a passion for handcrafted quality, design and engineering," said Anne-Claire Bottos, Creative Director of Pantheone Audio. "We spent over four years perfecting the Pantheone I, born from the desire to create something totally different – a speaker that can fill a space with the perfect acoustics whilst simultaneously co-existing with its surroundings".

(Image credit: Pantheone Audio)

The Pantheone I is fitted with two 165mm bass drivers, two 100mm midrange drivers and four 19mm silk-dome tweeters, all driven by Class-D amplifiers – two 130-watt modules for the low frequency section, and two 70-watt modules for the high frequency section.

The Amazon Alexa functionality, in combination with a Pantheone app, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2, allows users control the system from a smartphone and access services such as Spotify, Tidal and iTunes. It also has an analogue input (via minijack) and an Ethernet port.

Interior designer and Merci Maison co-founder Jade Yarbrough, who’s an ambassador for Pantheone, says: "When designing and styling spaces, finding technology that is both innovative and visually appealing can be difficult. Partnering with Pantheone Audio has been an incredible opportunity to see a sound system that does both".

The Pantheone I is made from highly polished high-density resin, available in black or white finishes, measures 653 × 460 × 437 mm and weighs 25 kg. It’s scheduled to go on-sale in Australia in April for AU$3,390 (RRP) but is available now by pre-order at www.pantheoneaudio.com.