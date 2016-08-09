If you want to get an Ultra HD Blu-ray player in the UK you currently have three options to choose from: the fantastic Panasonic DMP-UB900, the not-so-good Samsung UBD-K8500 or the recently released Microsoft Xbox One S, which at £349 is the cheapest option.

Sadly it appears Panasonic's latest offering may only be available in Japan, at least for now. The company has produced a more affordable Ultra HD Blu-ray player in the form of the Panasonic DMP-UB90, which Gizmodo Australia says is expected to cost around 70,000 yen (£530).

That makes it cheaper than the £599 DMP-UB900 although the specs of the DMP-UB90 are virtually the same as its bigger brother. All the DMP-UB90 lacks is analogue outputs and THX Certification, and it comes with a smaller remote.

There's no definitive word on if and when the new player will come to Europe, but with IFA 2016 just around the corner, we're crossing our fingers the player will make an appearance.

Source: Panasonic Japan via Gizmodo Australia