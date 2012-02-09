Onkyo has kept its title as the UK's top-selling home cinema receiver brand for the fourth year on the trot: its TX-NR609 (above) was the best-seller for the year, and the company took a 34.5% share of the total market.

The TX-NR609, winner of our 2011 Home Cinema Amplifier Product of the Year title, took the top spot ahead of its predecessor, the TX-NR608, which took the same title in our 2010 Awards, and was 2011's second best-seller.

The company also had three more products in the top-sellers list: the TX-SR309, TX-NR509 and the HT-S3405 5.1-channel receiver/speaker package.

According to figures from industry analyst GfK, the overall market for home cinema receivers was down just under 6% year on year, with 99,117 units sold in 2011 against 105,000 in 2010, but Onkyo's brand share by unit sales increased from 30.9% in 2010 to 34.5% in 2011.

That means it sold 34,195 receivers last year, against 32,445 the year before, this 5% sales increase putting it almost 12% ahead of the trend in a downward market.

And Onkyo's UK sales manager, David Mugford, says there's more where that came from: 'With its 2012 models due to be unveiled shortly, Onkyo is determined to maintain its hard won reputation for delivering innovation, performance and value for money.'

Watch our video review of Onkyo's TX-NR5009 AV receiver

