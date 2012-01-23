Onkyo hit the headlines over the weekend by announcing its strategic alliance with TEAC, and today comes news of its latest product launch, a new AirPlay-enabled network tuner.

The £800 T-4070, available next month in black or silver, features wireless audio streaming via Apple AirPlay, plus DLNA connectivity, Spotify, FM and DAB+ radio.

Apple owners can stream audio from any iOS device to the tuner, but Onkyo also offers a DLNA 1.5-certified ethernet port for access to PC-based music libraries.

USB devices van be connected directly via the standard USB socket, which allows playback of MP3, AAC, WMA Lossless, FLAC, WAV and Ogg Vorbis files.

Onkyo's Remote Apps for iOS and Android can be used to control the T-4070.

Subscription music services available on the network tuner include Spotify, Last.fm and AUPEO, while vTuner gives free access to hundreds of worldwide internet radio stations.

Broadcast radio can also be heard using the high-sensitivity FM and DAB+ tuners, each with 40 presets.

Built around a "super-rigid, anti-vibration chassis", the T-4070 uses separate Wolfson 192kHz/24-bit DACs for each channel, DIDRC noise-reduction circuitry, as well as gold-plated RCA, AES/EBU and coaxial terminals.

