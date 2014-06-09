In honour of this year's goldRush Rally that took place across the USA last week, "lifestyle-inspired" audio manufacturer Nyne has announced two new limited edition wireless speakers.

The Royal Series speakers connect to smartphones, tablets or other portable devices via Bluetooth 4.0 or NFC, offering up to 10 hours of playback and the ability to make hands-free calls.

Nyne says its new Royal Series of its Cruiser speaker is designed to act as a "fashion statement that enhances your everyday music enjoyment" and comes in either black or white finishes.

It also comes with adjustable mounting clips that allow you to fit the speaker to a bicycle, an exercise machine, pushchairs and more, as well as a built-in 'powerbank' to charge your mobile.

Nyne president Arman Arami said: "Now your gold Cruiser speaker can coordinate with your iPhone 5S in stunning rose gold wherever your lifestyle takes you."

The Nyne Cruiser Royal Series will be on sale at the firm's retail outlets from the autumn with a price tag of $80, with Nyne telling What Hi-Fi? that it does have a distributor on this side of the Atlantic.

by Pete Hayman

