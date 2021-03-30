New Apple TV box tipped to get redesigned Siri remote control

The wait for the new Apple TV goes on, but a new leak suggests the next-gen video streamer will come with an all-new remote control with improved Siri voice functionality.

Details are thin as the ground, but 9to5Mac claims to have "learned that Apple is developing a new Remote for Apple TV". The source says the new zapper is being developed under the codename 'B519', whereas the current Siri Remote goes by the much catchier name 'B439'. So in other words, something is afoot.

Today's leak ties in with last week's report by MacRumours, which noted that Apple had erased all mentions of "Siri Remote" from its tvOS14.5 beta, replacing it with the name "Apple TV Remote". Again, it appears to point to a new wand.

While some love the simplicity of the current Siri Remote, which features a

minimalistic touchpad (we called it "skittish" in our Apple TV 4K review), others have bemoaned the lack of physical buttons and called for a replacement – which it seems like they're going to get.

As for the box itself, talk of a new Apple TV has been swirling around for some time now. It's rumoured to boast a faster processor, with a new focus on the Apple Arcade cloud-based video gaming service.

Well-known Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) even suggested that if Apple drops its super-speedy A14 Bionic chip into the next Apple TV, it could give dedicated games consoles a run for their money.

With any luck, we'll find out soon. Apple is rumoured to be holding a launch event in April that could see it unveil the new video streamer alongside the iPad Pro 2021 and AirPods 3. The iPhone 13, however, isn't slated to arrive until September.

