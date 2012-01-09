From today, customers in the UK and Ireland can begin a free, one-month trial of Netflix by simply visiting Netflix.com

Members can select and instantly watch a wide array of Hollywood, local and global TV programmes and films on their TVs via a range of internet-connected devices capable of streaming from Netflix, including Smart TVs, game consoles, Blu-ray players, tablets and mobile phones.



"We are starting 2012 in the best possible way: by giving consumers in the UK and Ireland an amazing entertainment experience," says Reed Hastings, co-founder and chief executive officer of Netflix.



At launch, Netflix is offering films and TV programmes from All3Media, the BBC, CBS, Channel 4's 4oD, Disney UK & Ireland, ITV, Lionsgate UK, MGM, Miramax, Momentum Pictures, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox and Viacom International Media Networks.

