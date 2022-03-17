Netflix could soon let you port your profile to a new account

If you're piggybacking off someone else's Netflix account, you might soon be able to start your own without losing your viewing history. Netflix is testing a feature that lets you port your profile to an entirely new account, so you can take your viewing history, My List and recommendations with you.

It's also testing a feature that lets you add sub accounts for up to two people outside your household. Each will get their own profile, login details and personalised recommendations. Sub accounts will cost less than creating a fully-fledged Netflix account.

These features will soon be tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

Netflix's Profiles feature launched in 2013. It lets you create different profiles for each member of the household, so you don't get bombarded by recommendations based on someone else's viewing history – a godsend if you have kids.

Netflix makes no bones about the fact it is trying to charge people for sharing their accounts with people outside their own household.

"For the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more," the firm wrote in a blog post announcing the features.

"We recognise that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films. We'll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."

