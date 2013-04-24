The latest collaboration in the fast-moving headphone world is between Monster and

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot, to create the Monster Hublot Inpsiration, a €1750 noise-cancelling design to be sold through Hublot stockists from this summer.

The new model is said to 'combine the very best in high fidelity audio with the finest watchmaking craftsmanship and materials': it 'brings together Hublot’s advanced watchmaking mechanics and materials with Monster’s state-of-the-art audio prowess.'

Noise cancelling is in the hands of Monster's new Enigma Audio Engine, combining 'the world's most advanced digital noise cancellation, wireless Bluetooth with advanced AAC and APT-X codecs, direct USB audio and user-customizable sound shaping technology for a tailored listening experience.'

The headphones also claim a world's first in the use of dual-mono amplification in a product such as this, and Inspiration is said to be 'the most technologically advanced headphone in the world.'

Part of that technology is the use of two microphones for the noise cancelling, one handling constant sound (such as that of a plane's engines) while the other deals with intermittent sounds, such as clapping or the beeping of the watch of the person in Seat 1B.

The drive units are built on solid metal frames, and the 'pillow-soft' earpads are cushioned with leather, while the housings are made from carbon-fibre.

Monster's Noel Lee says that 'Hublot is a world leader in the manufacture of exquisite watches with a lifestyle flair, so it is only fitting that Monster creates a highest performance luxury headphone, using many of the same brand aesthetics and impeccable qualities reflected in Hublot’s renowned history of fine watchmaking.'

Meanwhile Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe says that 'Just as the Hublot ski, luge and racing bike editions, the Limited Edition Hublot Inspiration headphones redefine the art of fusion between the senses and sensations.'

Written by Andrew Everard

