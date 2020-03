Monitor Audio has slashed the prices of its i-deck iPod/iPhone dock systems.

The i-deck 100 is down £100 to £200, while the i-deck200, which was £400, is now £250.

Monitor Audio says that "The new prices will allow many more music lovers the opportunity to experience the extraordinary i-deck performance", and that the two have been "re-positioned for the more budget-conscious music lover".

