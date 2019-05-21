Marantz launches NR1510 and NR1710 slimline AV receivers

Slimline AV receivers make a lot of sense. They don't take up as much space as their heftier brethren, yet you can still pack in the features and the performance.

The NR1510 and NR1710 home cinema amps are the latest streamlined models from Marantz's stable and replace last year's NR1509 and NR1609.

The NR1710 boasts the biggest feature count of the two - the 7.2-channel amp boasts 50 watts per channel and no fewer than eight HDMI ports (including one on the front panel). It even slips in eARC compatibility too, which should give added flexibility to some home cinema systems.

Using the built-in Heos app, both receivers also work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.

While the NR1510 has drops the number of channels to five and HDMI inputs to six, both models have 4k pass-through, HDR support and can decode Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks. Both also have dual subwoofer outputs, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay and Spotify Connect.

The NR1510 is priced at $599 and the NR1710 is priced at $749. Both are available to buy in the US but there's no news on an official UK launch, yet.

MORE: Best AV receivers 2019: Brilliant home cinema amplifiers

Sound United to acquire Onkyo and Pioneer consumer audio divisions

Marantz launches Melody X all-in-one hi-fi system

Ken Ishiwata: Forty years of preserving the Marantz sound