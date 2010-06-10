As our earlier news previewed, Marantz has unveiled its hi-fi and home cinema product launches for 2010.



Highlights include media-streaming support, advanced iPod connectivity (10 products across the range can take a direct digital feed from iPods/iPhones), plus 3D-ready Blu-ray players and receivers.



Here are pictures, specs and UK prices for the full line-up.



Hi-fi: Cut-price Pearls

Marantz's KI Pearl pairing won many fans when it was released last year, and now there's a 'Lite' version of the SACD player/amp combo for those who couldn't afford the premium Pearls.



The Lites have distinctive side-cheek styling that hark back to Marantz designs of the past, but couple this with thoroughly modern features including advanced iPod connectivity and the ability of the player to be used as a DAC for a range of digital sources.



Key specs, SA-KI Pearl LIte SACD player (pictured above):



SACD, CD, CD-RW, MP3, WMA disc playback

XYRON disc loader

24-bit DAC mode: coax, optical and USB Type B PC connection inputs

Toroidal transformer

iPod USB input with SPDIF digital output support

HDAM-SA2

Customised components



Key specs, PM-KI Pearl LIte amplifier (pictured above)



70W per channel into 8ohms, 100W per channel into 4ohms

TTC: Tri-Tone Control (Bass, Mid, Treble)

Full Discrete Current Feedback amplifier circuit

Double-shielded toroidal transformer

Copper-plated chassis

HDAM-SA3

Customised components

Marantz custom speaker terminals

Price - £999 each

Availability - August



Hi-fi: New budget pairing



Slotting underneath the Award-winning CD6003 and PM6003 CD player/amp pairing will be the new CD5004 (pictured above) and PM5004.



Key specs, CD5004 CD player:



CD, CD-RW, MP3, WMA disc playback

HDAM-SA2 circuitry

CS4392 Audio DAC

Audio EX(clusive)

Pitch Control

Price - £219.90

Available - August



Key specs, PM5004 stereo amplifier (pictured above):



40W per channel into 8ohms (55W per channel into 4 ohms)

Current Feedback amplifier circuit

HDAM-SA3 Technology

Customised components

Speaker A/B

MM phono stage

Binding-post type speaker terminals

Price - £249.90

Available - August



Hi-fi - Step-up stereo amp



Also new in two-channel is the PM7004 stereo amplifier (pictured above), which is designed to offer excellent musical performance in a box that's easy to integrate into a wider AV set-up. So, alongside the re-introduction of Marantz's Tri-Tone Control, you have a clear connectivity path to use the amp in conjunction with an home cinema receiver.



Key specs:



70W per channel into 8 ohms; 100W per channel into 4 ohms

Full Discrete Current Feedback amplifier

TTC: Tri-Tone Control (Bass, Mid, Treble)

HDAM-SA3 technology

High current supply circuit layout

Preout and poweramp direct input

Phono Equalizer amplifier

Price - £549.90

Available - August



Hi-fi - Any stream will do

Next up is Marantz's new network audio player - the NA7004, complete with support for a host of digital formats, advanced iPod connectivity, and the ability to be used as a DAC. Oh, and it's a DAB/internet radio, too.





Key specs:



DNLA 1.5 support

WAV. FLAC, MP3, AAC, WMA, MPEG-4 support

DAB/DAB+/FM RDS tuner

Internet radio/Napster/v.tuner support

USB input with iPod digital interface

iPod Touch/iPhone web control

M-XPort (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

CS4392 DAC

DAC mode - 3 digital inputs: coax; optical; USB Type B direct PC connection

Direct symmetric circuit architecture with HDAM2



Slotting in above its existing NR1501 slimline receiver - which gets a price-cut to £350 from 1st July - is the new Marantz NR1601 (pictured above). Upgraded features include 3D Ready spec, enhanced connectivity and HDMI pass-through in standby - so you don't have to turn on the receiver if you just want to, for example, catch up with the news headlines.



Key specs:



7x 50W per channel RMS

Dolby True HD, DTS HD, Dolby ProLogic IIZ

4 HDMI inputs; 1 HDMI output

3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel

HDMI pass-through in standby

USB input with iPod digital interface

I/P converter and video conversion

M-Xport (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

M-DAX2

Audyssey MultEQ

Audyssey Dynamic Volume & EQ

Key specs, SR5005 (pictured above):



7x100W RMS

DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz

4 HDMI inputs, 1 output

3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel



USB input with iPod digital interface

Audyssey MultEQ, Dynamic Volume and EQ

M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

M-DAX2

Learning remote control

Price - £699.90

Available - August





Key specs, SR6005 (pictured above):



7x110W RMS

DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz

6 HDMI inputs, 1 output

3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel



Anchor Bay ABT2015 Video Scaling

New graphical user interface

USB input with iPod digital interface



Audyssey MultEQ, Dynamic Volume and EQ

M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

M-DAX2

Remote control with LCD screen

Key specs, SR7005 (pictured above):



7x125W RMS

DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz

6 HDMI inputs, 2 outputs

3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel



Anchor Bay ABT2015 Video Scaling

DNLA 1.5 support

Internet radio/vTuner/Napster etc support

USB input with iPod digital interface



Audyssey DSX

M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

MM phono stage

Current Feedback with Marantz HDAM

The minimalist styling of the SR7005 - and its network capabilities - is also evident on Marantz's new 7.2-channel AV pre-amp/processor, the AV7005 (pictured above), and the matching MM7055 5-channel power amp (below) and MM7025 two-channel power amp.



Key specs, AV7005:



DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz

6 HDMI inputs, 2 outputs

3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel



DNLA 1.5 support

Internet radio/vTuner/Napster etc support

USB input with iPod digital interface



Audyssey DSX and MultEQ XT



M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

MM phono stage

Current Feedback with Marantz HDAM

7.2 channel XLR pre-out



5x140 Watts

Current feedback circuitry

Power meter

XLR inputs

DC Trigger and Marantz Remote Bus

2x140 Watts

Current feedback circuitry

XLR inputs

DC Trigger and Marantz Remote Bus

Building on the success of its high-end universal disc players, Marantz is introducing two new sub-£1000 models, each with 3D-Ready status (with the enabling firmware upgrade due before Christmas) and media-streaming support.



Key specs, UD5005 (pictured above):

Blu-ray, DVD, SACD and DVD-Audio playback

3D Ready; HDMI 1.4a

DNLA 1.5 support

ELNA capacitors in output stage for best sound quality

USB input - BD Live storage or media playback

Stereo output option with multichannel downmix

Key specs, UD7005 (pictured above)



Blu-ray, DVD, SACD and DVD-Audio playback

3D Ready; HDMI 1.4a

32-bit audio DAC with 7.1 channel analogue out

Anchor Bay ABT2015 10-bit video processing

12-bit Analog Devices video DAC

DNLA 1.5 support

ELNA capacitors in output stage for best sound quality

USB input - BD Live storage or media playback



As we reported from the Munich High-End Show last month, one of Marantz's big releases this summer will be the M-ER803 Blu-ray receiver (pictured above).

This sleek black box - designed to sit neatly under a flatscreen TV - is a 2.1 Blu-ray system ideal for rooms (or relationships!) where multiple boxes are a no-go.



Key specs:



Blu-ray playback (Full HD 1080p/24fps HDMI output)

70W per channel

USB input with iPod digital interface

M-XPort (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)

New graphical user interface

Rear USB for memory stick/hard-disk media or BD Live storage

The five-star M-CR502 DAB microsystem is succeeded by the new Marantz M-CR603 CD/DAB/network receiver (pictured above), which adds streaming capabilities and the digital iPod interface.



Key specs:

