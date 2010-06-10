As our earlier news previewed, Marantz has unveiled its hi-fi and home cinema product launches for 2010.
Highlights include media-streaming support, advanced iPod connectivity (10 products across the range can take a direct digital feed from iPods/iPhones), plus 3D-ready Blu-ray players and receivers.
Here are pictures, specs and UK prices for the full line-up.
Hi-fi: Cut-price Pearls
Marantz's KI Pearl pairing won many fans when it was released last year, and now there's a 'Lite' version of the SACD player/amp combo for those who couldn't afford the premium Pearls.
The Lites have distinctive side-cheek styling that hark back to Marantz designs of the past, but couple this with thoroughly modern features including advanced iPod connectivity and the ability of the player to be used as a DAC for a range of digital sources.
Key specs, SA-KI Pearl LIte SACD player (pictured above):
- SACD, CD, CD-RW, MP3, WMA disc playback
- XYRON disc loader
- 24-bit DAC mode: coax, optical and USB Type B PC connection inputs
- Toroidal transformer
- iPod USB input with SPDIF digital output support
- HDAM-SA2
- Customised components
Key specs, PM-KI Pearl LIte amplifier (pictured above)
- 70W per channel into 8ohms, 100W per channel into 4ohms
- TTC: Tri-Tone Control (Bass, Mid, Treble)
- Full Discrete Current Feedback amplifier circuit
- Double-shielded toroidal transformer
- Copper-plated chassis
- HDAM-SA3
- Customised components
- Marantz custom speaker terminals
Price - £999 each
Availability - August
Hi-fi: New budget pairing
Slotting underneath the Award-winning CD6003 and PM6003 CD player/amp pairing will be the new CD5004 (pictured above) and PM5004.
Key specs, CD5004 CD player:
- CD, CD-RW, MP3, WMA disc playback
- HDAM-SA2 circuitry
- CS4392 Audio DAC
- Audio EX(clusive)
- Pitch Control
Price - £219.90
Available - August
Key specs, PM5004 stereo amplifier (pictured above):
- 40W per channel into 8ohms (55W per channel into 4 ohms)
- Current Feedback amplifier circuit
- HDAM-SA3 Technology
- Customised components
- Speaker A/B
- MM phono stage
- Binding-post type speaker terminals
Price - £249.90
Available - August
Hi-fi - Step-up stereo amp
Also new in two-channel is the PM7004 stereo amplifier (pictured above), which is designed to offer excellent musical performance in a box that's easy to integrate into a wider AV set-up. So, alongside the re-introduction of Marantz's Tri-Tone Control, you have a clear connectivity path to use the amp in conjunction with an home cinema receiver.
Key specs:
- 70W per channel into 8 ohms; 100W per channel into 4 ohms
- Full Discrete Current Feedback amplifier
- TTC: Tri-Tone Control (Bass, Mid, Treble)
- HDAM-SA3 technology
- High current supply circuit layout
- Preout and poweramp direct input
- Phono Equalizer amplifier
Price - £549.90
Available - August
Hi-fi - Any stream will do
Next up is Marantz's new network audio player - the NA7004, complete with support for a host of digital formats, advanced iPod connectivity, and the ability to be used as a DAC. Oh, and it's a DAB/internet radio, too.
Key specs:
- DNLA 1.5 support
- WAV. FLAC, MP3, AAC, WMA, MPEG-4 support
- DAB/DAB+/FM RDS tuner
- Internet radio/Napster/v.tuner support
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- iPod Touch/iPhone web control
- M-XPort (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- CS4392 DAC
- DAC mode - 3 digital inputs: coax; optical; USB Type B direct PC connection
- Direct symmetric circuit architecture with HDAM2
Slotting in above its existing NR1501 slimline receiver - which gets a price-cut to £350 from 1st July - is the new Marantz NR1601 (pictured above). Upgraded features include 3D Ready spec, enhanced connectivity and HDMI pass-through in standby - so you don't have to turn on the receiver if you just want to, for example, catch up with the news headlines.
Key specs:
- 7x 50W per channel RMS
- Dolby True HD, DTS HD, Dolby ProLogic IIZ
- 4 HDMI inputs; 1 HDMI output
- 3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel
- HDMI pass-through in standby
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- I/P converter and video conversion
- M-Xport (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- M-DAX2
- Audyssey MultEQ
- Audyssey Dynamic Volume & EQ
Key specs, SR5005 (pictured above):
- 7x100W RMS
- DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz
- 4 HDMI inputs, 1 output
- 3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- Audyssey MultEQ, Dynamic Volume and EQ
- M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- M-DAX2
- Learning remote control
Price - £699.90
Available - August
Key specs, SR6005 (pictured above):
- 7x110W RMS
- DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz
- 6 HDMI inputs, 1 output
- 3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel
- Anchor Bay ABT2015 Video Scaling
- New graphical user interface
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- Audyssey MultEQ, Dynamic Volume and EQ
- M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- M-DAX2
- Remote control with LCD screen
Key specs, SR7005 (pictured above):
- 7x125W RMS
- DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz
- 6 HDMI inputs, 2 outputs
- 3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel
- Anchor Bay ABT2015 Video Scaling
- DNLA 1.5 support
- Internet radio/vTuner/Napster etc support
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- Audyssey DSX
- M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- MM phono stage
- Current Feedback with Marantz HDAM
The minimalist styling of the SR7005 - and its network capabilities - is also evident on Marantz's new 7.2-channel AV pre-amp/processor, the AV7005 (pictured above), and the matching MM7055 5-channel power amp (below) and MM7025 two-channel power amp.
Key specs, AV7005:
- DTS HD, Dolby True HD, Dolby ProLogic IIz
- 6 HDMI inputs, 2 outputs
- 3D Ready - HDMI 1.4a; audio return channel
- DNLA 1.5 support
- Internet radio/vTuner/Napster etc support
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- Audyssey DSX and MultEQ XT
- M-Xport (can be used with optional RX1010 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- MM phono stage
- Current Feedback with Marantz HDAM
- 7.2 channel XLR pre-out
- 5x140 Watts
- Current feedback circuitry
- Power meter
- XLR inputs
- DC Trigger and Marantz Remote Bus
- 2x140 Watts
- Current feedback circuitry
- XLR inputs
- DC Trigger and Marantz Remote Bus
Building on the success of its high-end universal disc players, Marantz is introducing two new sub-£1000 models, each with 3D-Ready status (with the enabling firmware upgrade due before Christmas) and media-streaming support.
Key specs, UD5005 (pictured above):
- Blu-ray, DVD, SACD and DVD-Audio playback
- 3D Ready; HDMI 1.4a
- DNLA 1.5 support
- ELNA capacitors in output stage for best sound quality
- USB input - BD Live storage or media playback
- Stereo output option with multichannel downmix
Key specs, UD7005 (pictured above)
- Blu-ray, DVD, SACD and DVD-Audio playback
- 3D Ready; HDMI 1.4a
- 32-bit audio DAC with 7.1 channel analogue out
- Anchor Bay ABT2015 10-bit video processing
- 12-bit Analog Devices video DAC
- DNLA 1.5 support
- ELNA capacitors in output stage for best sound quality
- USB input - BD Live storage or media playback
As we reported from the Munich High-End Show last month, one of Marantz's big releases this summer will be the M-ER803 Blu-ray receiver (pictured above).
This sleek black box - designed to sit neatly under a flatscreen TV - is a 2.1 Blu-ray system ideal for rooms (or relationships!) where multiple boxes are a no-go.
Key specs:
- Blu-ray playback (Full HD 1080p/24fps HDMI output)
- 70W per channel
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- M-XPort (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)
- New graphical user interface
- Rear USB for memory stick/hard-disk media or BD Live storage
The five-star M-CR502 DAB microsystem is succeeded by the new Marantz M-CR603 CD/DAB/network receiver (pictured above), which adds streaming capabilities and the digital iPod interface.
Key specs:
- CD playback
- 60Wx2 channels into 6 ohms
- DAB/DAB+/FM/AM RDS stereo tuner
- Internet radio, Napster and vTuner support
- USB input with iPod digital interface
- DLNA 1.5
- Ethernet connection
- Bi-amplifier operation
- M X-Port (can be used with optional RX101 wireless Bluetooth audio module)